LeBron James has voiced his frustrations about the NBA's COVID-19 protocols quite a bit over the past few months. The NBA superstar feels like the league is not doing a good job right now, and after LeBron himself had a false-positive, he felt like he was being done dirty. At times, it almost seems like LeBron believes this is just a league-wide conspiracy to keep the Lakers down, however, it is quite clear that every single team has been effected by what's going on.

Just last night, LeBron claimed that the Lakers have no chemistry because players keep testing positive for the virus. While this may be true, it would be a stretch to think that this is some coordinated attack against the Lakers. It is simply the realities of COVID during the winter months.

David Berding/Getty Images

Now, LeBron is resorting to memes that question whether or not COVID-19 is that bad. Numerous players around the league have lost loved ones to COVID, however, that isn't stopping LeBron from questioning the severity of the virus. On Instagram, LeBron posted the classic Spider-Man meme where they are all pointing at each other. With this meme, the insinuation is that the flu, the common cold, and COVID-19 are all the same thing. Needless to say, LeBron is about to piss off a lot of people.





In fact, it's kind of interesting that no one's told him to delete this year, although we're sure Adam Silver is about to give him a call, very soon.