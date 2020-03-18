The NBA season has been shut down for approximately one week now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many NBA players, and fans, wondering exactly what they're supposed to do with their free time. We've seen some, like Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso, dive into the gaming community, while others, such as Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, have tried to envision how the league can proceed once players are permitted to get back on the court.

And then there's LeBron James, who has been passing the time by rewatching his classic St. Vincent-St. Mary High School footage. On Tuesday night, the Lakers superstar posted some clips on his Instagram Live of a 2002 showdown against Columbus Brookhaven, one of the most highly touted programs in the state. In fact, this was one of the few games that LeBron's squad actually lost.

Check out some of that footage, including commentary from the man himself, in the video embedded below.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA Board of Governors remain hopeful that the season/playoffs could resume before July. In the meantime, NBA stars, and fans, will have to rely on classic footage or NBA 2K to help ease the basketball withdrawals.

Also - today marks the seventh anniversary of the time LeBron bodybagged Jason Terry in Boston.