Monday marked LeBron James's 35th birthday and unsurprisingly the basketball icon celebrated in style. The Los Angeles Lakers star, his wife, and his crew reportedly ran around Hollywood having the time of their lives. It's said that they all visited Hollywood's legendary Sunset Tower luxury hotel before making their way over to Crazy Girls strip club. Everyone drank—and danced—the night away as they donned fancy eveningwear and judging by the photos, they all enjoyed themselves greatly.



Joe Scarnici / Stringer / Getty Images

On Tuesday, LeBron not only prepared for his New Year's Eve celebrations, but he also shared an inspirational and reflective message on Instagram. He uploaded a baby photo of himself and in the caption, he gave gratitude to those who have been by his side throughout his life. "35 years of existence of life so far and I just hope that I’ve made everyone that love me from 6 months of age(picture shown) to now proud of me!," LeBron penned. "Thank you for believing in me when at times I personally didn’t know i had it myself."

He added, "Means a lot from the bottom, top, sides and middle of my ❤️! To my family and friends that you for allowing me to lead this family and hopefully inspire y’all along the way as well! Beyond blessed I am, and that’s why I give it back to anyone that’s around me in my presence! Good Vibes Only is the motto, Live Life to Fullest, Be Great/Kind to others and happiness is the ULTIMATE! And lastly thank you to all for all the bday well wishes yesterday! Far to kind people! Live.Laugh.Love🙏🏾❤️👑. #SFG🚀 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 #JamesGang👑"