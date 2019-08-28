LeBron James is one of the best athletes in the world and in order to maintain his physique, he needs to be in the gym every day working hard. When LeBron works out, he likes to post videos from his sessions on his Instagram story. LeBron seems to be having a ton of fun when he drops these clips and fans like to make fun of him for his bombastic enthusiasm. On Tuesday though, fans had a much different take on his work out as he dropped a bizarre video of himself doing squats.

On the surface, squats shouldn't be anything new for an NBA player but the way in which LeBron was doing them was questionable at best. As you can tell from the video below, LeBron is sticking his butt out for everyone to see. While the commenters will surely question me for pointing this out, it's important to note that the entire internet seemed to notice as well.

James gave all of Twitter a reason to come together and provide some hilarious memes on the matter. If there's one thing we have learned from this situation, it's that people have way too much time on their hands and that you should always do your squats properly.

After this latest bit of roasting, perhaps we'll see LeBron change his technique in the future.