Luka Doncic has been dominating the league ever since last season when he joined the Dallas Mavericks as a rookie. Doncic went on to win rookie of the year and coming into this season, there were big expectations being thrust upon him. So far, he has been able to live up to the hype he set up for himself and fans have been loving it. Last night, Luka went off for another huge night as he dropped a cool 40 points.

What made this particular achievement so big was that he came the second player to score a 40-point triple-double before hitting the age of 21. The only other player to achieve this is none other than LeBron James. LeBron caught wind of what Doncic was able to accomplish and took to his Instagram story where he posted a pic of the young Mavs star and said "He's one BAD MOFO!!!!!"

The last time the Mavericks played against the Lakers, both players made a huge impact for their team and LeBron gave Doncic some huge props afterward. With Doncic matching one of LeBron's most impressive achievements, it's not surprising to see the 17-year veteran show some love where it's due.

As Doncic continues to develop as a player, the league will have to be on notice because the Mavericks could become a real contender.