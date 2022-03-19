LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled at times this season, however, LeBron has tried to remain positive about the team's chances. The playoffs are just a few weeks away, and it is pretty well guaranteed at this point that the Lakers will have to take part in a play-in game.

Last night, the Lakers found themselves back in the win column as they defeated the Toronto Raptors, right in front of Drake. It was a spectacular overtime win that was made possible thanks to a game-tying three-point shot at the buzzer from Russell Westbrook, who finally found himself in Lakers fans good graces.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

After the game, LeBron was clearly excited about the win and, more importantly, he was over the moon for Westbrook, who had Drake in shambles with his shot. In fact, LeBron took to Instagram with a photo from the iconic moment, with the caption "MOOD!!!! Hi Haters." Now, the Lakers are 30-40 on the season and remain in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Regardless, this could prove to be a huge momentum swing for the team.





It remains to be seen whether or not the Lakers will even make the playoffs, but for now, they are at least trying to build momentum and chemistry. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from the sports world.