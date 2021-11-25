LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have been through a lot already this season, although now, they seem ready to bounce back and show the world that they are a team that can win a title. Last night, the Lakers took on the Indiana Pacers and won in overtime as LeBron scored a whopping 39 points. At the age of 36, LeBron can still be a dominant player and he is well aware of his capabilities out on the court.

Unfortunately, the win came with just a little bit of controversy as LeBron got into a bit of a squabble with two fans sitting courtside. It was rumored that they said some pretty nasty things, which ended up getting them kicked out of the game, and rightfully so.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Despite all of this, LeBron was amped up after the win and he couldn't help but share his feelings on Instagram. In the post below, you can see LeBron post a highlight from the match with the caption "Man I love this game."





LeBron and the Lakers came into the game under .500 but with the win, they have now evened out their record at 9-9. Only time will tell whether or not the Lakers will be able to match this success and get back to their rightful place near the top of the Western Conference standings.