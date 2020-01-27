The world continues to process the tragic news of a helicopter crash in Calabasas that took the lives of nine people, including Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, her teammate Alyssa Altobelli and her parents Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and Keri Altobelli. The pilot and the remaining three victims are still unidentified.

Naturally, the world of basketball and beyond has expressed their condolences with remarks from the likes of Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson among the flood of statements in light of the news.

Notable, Lebron James has not yet made any public statement in reference to Bryant's passing and with good reason when considering the emotional weight that comes with James surpassing Bryant's all-time scoring ranking less than 24 hours earlier. As James was spotted exited the Los Angeles Lakers' team plane from Philadelphia, he was seen wiping away tears and hugging an individual while crying in response to the news.

Bryant's final tweet was in reference to James' newest milestone as he congratulated the Lakers star.

"Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames," Kobe penned. "Much respect my brother#33644."

Following his achievement, Lebron James spoke in-depth about Kobe Bryant's impact on his life as a player, reflecting on his earliest memories of Bryant.

"...I’m here in a Lakers uniform in Philadelphia, where he’s from, where the first time I ever met him he gave me his shoes, it’s just surreal," James told reporters Saturday night.