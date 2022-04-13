Patrick Beverley and the Minnesota Timberwolves were the talk of the NBA last night as they were able to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers to get into the playoffs. The game wasn't easy for Minnesota as they had to come from behind in the second half, however, Beverley was a huge reason for why they won the game. He made some massive stops on defense and was able to show fans that he is one of the hardest players in the league to go up against.

After the game, Beverley was on one as he jumped on the scorer's table and even popped bottles in the T-Wolves locker room. Some felt as though it was excessive, however, Beverley was quick to note that he was just happy for Minnesota as they haven't been to the playoffs in a few years.

Fans were certainly amused with the way Beverley was acting, including LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar took to Twitter with a string of crying laughing emojis. As you can see, he didn't explicitly say anything about Beverley, however, it is pretty clear he was making light of the way Beverley was celebrating so jovially.

The T-Wolves will now face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs.