LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers achieved basketball glory last Sunday as they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the franchise's 17th NBA championship. This was LeBron's fourth NBA title, as well as his fourth Finals MVP trophy. What makes this achievement so massive is that he was able to win these awards and titles with three different teams, making him the first player to ever do so.

During the team's on-court celebrations immediately following the win, JaVale McGee has his camera out, as he was helping to Vlog the entire proceedings. McGee had been vlogging throughout the bubble and the team's title win was the perfect occasion to document everything. At one point, McGee caught LeBron getting a little close with the Larry O'Brien trophy, as he jokingly scolded it for cheating on him over the past four years.

"I can't believe you," James told the trophy. "You cheated on me for the last four years. You're dirty. What is wrong with you."

Now that James and the Larry O'Brien trophy have reconciled, perhaps we could see the two staying together for a second year in a row. The Lakers are in a good position to repeat as champions, and we're sure LeBron will do everything to make sure that happens.