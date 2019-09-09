LeBron James is a man on a mission this upcoming season as he experienced a bump in the road during his first campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Under James' direction, the team was expected to at least make the playoffs and win a couple of rounds. Thanks to some untimely injuries and all-around chemistry issues, the Lakers faltered in the second half of the season and ended up missing the playoffs while finishing tenth in the Western Conference. Now, the team is bigger, better, and faster and some believe they could win the championship.

James is doing everything he can to make sure that happens and is even bringing his team together for some early training sessions. In a video posted by Klutch Sports, LeBron can be seen dominating his teammates and getting some pretty impressive buckets. Based on the clip below, it's clear LeBron has come ready to play this season.

If you're a Lakers fan, this video should give you quite a few reasons to be excited about the upcoming season. On one hand, LeBron looks incredible out on the court, while the rest of the team is already together working out. The Lakers mean business this season and the video above is proof of that.

It will be interesting to see how the Lakers can compete this season as they will be in tough against some formidable Western Conference opponents.