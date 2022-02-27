LeBron James says he sees himself playing with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of his career, clarifying previous reports that he planned to leave L.A. in order to play with his son, Bronny.

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James told ESPN's Dave McMenamin after the Lakers' 105-102 loss to the L.A. Clippers on Friday. “I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play.”



Harry How / Getty Images

James also admitted he would like to play with Bronny if possible: “I also have a goal that, if it’s possible — I don’t even know if it’s possible — that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that, like, something that any man shouldn’t want that in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Bronny is currently a junior in high school, meaning he won't be eligible to play in the NBA until the 2024-25 season.

During the All-Star break, James had said that his plan was to play with Bronny during his final season: "I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

