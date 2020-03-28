Iman Shumpert recently recounted how LeBron James has a "superpower" basketball IQ, and adding to his superhuman abilities is Carmelo Anthony with another story about the Los Angeles Lakers star. Carmelo and Dwyane Wade were on Instagram Live Friday evening (March 27), and during their split-screen conversation, they brought up an incident that occurred while they were on vacation.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"That got me sweatin' thinking 'bout that," Carmelo said before asking Dwyane Wade where he was during the frightening moment. Wade set the record straight that he didn't leave their boat. "Remember we jumped off the boat in the Bahamas. We went—everybody swam to the little grotto underneath," Carmelo recalled. "We came out. All of y'all went to the boat and I'm... It's was my fault, though. I'm still trying to see the last little bit of the barracuda snorkeling and all that. It was my fault."

Then, Carmelo looked around and notices he was alone. "The current is taking me in the middle of the ocean. Like, opposite from the boat," Melo added. Dwyane chimed in that no one could see him. "It was windy, all type of sh*t was going on through my head. Imma be honest with you. Then I look up at the boat and I see Bron jump off the boat like he is MacGuyver."

The two friends laughed as Carmelo described his LeBron James rescue. "He was bringing me back with one arm. He swimming with the other arm and he carrying me in one arm... He saved my life." Dwyane added that he's told people that he's watched as LeBron has done amazing things in the paint, but nothing tops seeing him jump in the ocean and swim to save Carmelo Anthony. Check out these two laughing about the experience below.