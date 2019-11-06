Coming into this season, there were various questions surrounding LeBron James and whether or not he could continue to be one of the best players in the world. So far this season, LeBron has completely silenced those critics by putting up great performance after great performance. Last night, the Lakers took on the Chicago Bulls and James completed his third straight triple-double which propelled the team to a 118-112 victory. Despite his age, LeBron continues to show people he is one of the greatest to ever do it.

With the win, the Lakers are now the first team in the NBA with six wins and are in first place in the Western Conference. After the game, LeBron was feeling himself and took to Twitter where he offered a bit of sarcasm towards his detracters.

LeBron has been well aware of the narratives against him but they don't seem to bother him all that much. All he has to do this season is go out and be about his business while dishing the ball to superstar players like Anthony Davis. The Lakers are a real contender this year and the six-game winning streak is further proof of what they can accomplish.

As the season goes on, it will be intriguing to see if the Lakers can keep it up or if their lack of depth will force them to fall off.