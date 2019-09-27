Larry Bird might very well be one of the most underappreciated legends of all-time. Back in the 1980s, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped revitalize the NBA thanks to their incredible rivalry. The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers were the two premier teams in the league at the time, with Magic and Bird battling it out every single season. Many have Bird in their top 10 players of all-time but sometimes, he's completely forgotten amongst some of the other great players.

LeBron James is a student of the game and has always shown respect to those who inspire him. After a recent video showcasing Bird's passing ability was posted on Twitter, James retweeted it and gave some well-deserved praise to the Celtics legend. "Man he was so COLD!!!!! Zero flaws in his game. Larry Legend," LeBron wrote.

James must have a lot of respect for Bird to say he didn't have any flaws in his game. Unfortunately for Bird, back problems derailed his career during the 90s although fans will forever remember his flashy playing style and incredible three-point jump shot. If there was ever a player you could describe as a sniper, it would be Bird.

Regardless of where he is on your all-time list, you have to admit Bird is one of the best to ever do it.