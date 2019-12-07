The Los Angeles Lakers trounced the Portland Trailblazers 136-113 on Friday. Lebron James scored 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting. He added seven rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis also had a monster night, leading all scorers with 39 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and 13-of-15 shooting from the free-throw line. He also notched nine rebounds, three blocks, and two assists. The Lakers are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA. In the third quarter of the game, Lebron James was heading up court, jogging backward, when he runs into a waitress and sends her crumbling to the ground. As soon as he notices her on the ground, James reaches down and lifts her up then gives her a huge hug.

After the game, Lebron spoke about playing against Carmelo Anthony. "We've been competing for a long time," he stated. "We've been on the same team with the Olympics, and then just our brotherhood. That's my brother, man. It's always great to be able to compete and just be on the same floor—period. No matter if it's, like I said, with Team USA, when we're teammates or just competing on our respective clubs." The two ballers have been in the league for 17 years.