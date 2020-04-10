LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players in the NBA over the last 17 years and during that time, he has been the undisputed face of the league. LeBron memorabilia tends to do extremely well at auction so it shouldn't be a surprise that one of his rookie jerseys would be expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Cleveland Cavaliers jersey LeBron wore during his fifth and eighth games in the league is now being sold through Goldin Auctions and they are hoping that the memorabilia will break a basketball jersey record of $630K.

“LeBron James memorabilia is some of the most sought-after memorabilia currently,” Ken Goldin said. "After setting the record earlier this year for the sale of a LeBron James card for $900,000.00, we are hoping this jersey will set the record for the highest price paid for a basketball jersey which is $630,300.00." There are certainly some persistent collectors out there so we wouldn't be surprised if $630K is surpassed. As of right now, this is the earliest rookie jersey of LeBron's on the market. With this in mind, this is the perfect piece to hang up on your wall, next to your other collectibles. How much would you pay for this?

