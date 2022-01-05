LeBron James had a phenomenal night on Tuesday as he scored 31 points in a win against the Sacramento Kings. It was an important victory for the Los Angeles Lakers as the team was able to will itself above .500 for the first time in about a month. As per usual, LeBron found himself carrying the team, all while the team's role players sat back and watched. Even at 37 years old, LeBron still finds a way to carry his rosters.

While LeBron was fantastic during the 48-minute runtime of the game, he certainly wasn't his usual self on the opening tip-off. As you can see in the clip below, LeBron hilariously decided to not even try, as he turned around and walked towards the backcourt as the ball was still on the air. Clearly, LeBron didn't want to waste his energy so early in the game.

The clip was made popular on Twitter thanks to ClutchPoints, and it led to plenty of hilarious reactions as fans couldn't help but roast LeBron for his lack of effort. As many went on to say, this was simply a business decision for the Lakers star, while others compared it to deferring the ball while playing Madden.

LeBron can be a pretty funny guy without even trying, and it appears as though the fans feel the exact same way.

