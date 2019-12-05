NBA players get away with travelling on a nightly basis, but what LeBron James pulled off on Wednesday night in Utah was nothing short of ridiculous. During the first quarter of the Lakers' 121-96 win over the jazz, LeBron casually walked, literally walked, with the ball across half court before dribbling the ball again and the refs swallowed their whistles.

Apparently, LeBron got distracted as he watched teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope collide with Donovan Mitchell. When speaking with reporters after the win, he described his egregious error as a true "malfunction."

"I think at the same time, I was watching the underneath play, and KCP and Donovan got into it. KCP started to run, and Donovan bumped into him, he fell on the ground," James said. "I think I was ready to pass the ball, and my brain just kind of just, I had a malfunction. I really had a malfunction."

He added, "It was the worst thing, probably one of the worst things I've ever done in my career. I didn't realize I did it until halftime. One of my coaches showed me."

Check out some of the reactions to The King's uncalled travel below.