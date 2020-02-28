Draymond Green has been known for his aggressive play and last night, it was on full display. During the second quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Green fell to the floor and tried to trip Dwight Howard. The Golden State Warriors star was teed up and eventually got ejected from the game after just ten minutes of play. Considering Green sat out the last two games, it was a pretty wild sight to see him leave the game so soon. Although such is life when your team is last place in the entire NBA.

LeBron James sat out last night with a sore groin and watched Green's antics from the sideline. In the video below, James can be seen laughing at Green while also sharing some jokes with his teammates. It's pretty clear that James took some joy in Green's antics which makes sense when you consider their rivalry.

If you remember, Green was suspended during the 2016 NBA Finals which was a huge factor in LeBron's Cavaliers coming back and defeating the Warriors in seven games. That rivalry is still very much intact and this season, LeBron has had the upper hand, mostly due to the Warriors' plethora of injuries.

Green will have to be careful moving forward as he has 14 technical fouls. If he picks up two more, he will face a one-game suspension.