LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a lot to handle yesterday as they took on the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of their second-round Western Conference matchup. While the Lakers are somewhat favored in the series, the Rockets are still a hard team to beat, and the Lakers found out pretty quickly as they lost by a staggering 15 points. James Harden had himself a great game and PJ Tucker played better defense on Anthony Davis then anyone thought.

Following the game, LeBron was asked by the media about the Rockets' performance and what makes them such a special team. As LeBron explained, the Rockets carry forth a ton of speed which makes them extremely hard to defend. LeBron also claimed that the Rockets are like the 2000 St-Louis Rams.

“The speed. They play with a lot of speed offensively and defensively. You can watch it on film but we got a feel for their speed tonight and we should be fully aware of that for Game 2,” James said.

Now, the Lakers are down 1-0 in the series and will have to play catch up. Luckily for them, this is a position they have overcome before as the same scenario took place in the first-round against Portland.