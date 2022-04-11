LeBron James and the Lakers were unable to make the playoffs this year, however, that did not stop LeBron from balling out on a nightly basis. By the end of the season, LeBron was averaging over 30 points per game which is truly incredible when you consider how he is 37 years old and was in his 19th season in the NBA.

LeBron was very close to winning the scoring title, however, it was ultimately taken over by Joel Embiid, who edged out LeBron by just a few games. Had LeBron played the last few games of the season, he probably would have secured the title, however, as he told reporters, chasing the title was simply beneath him given the Lakers' circumstances.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

"I'm 19 years in. Going after a scoring title when you're not making the postseason is the whackest thing ever," LeBron said according to Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints. Of course, pundits like Skip Bayless were going after LeBron for supposedly chasing the scoring title, however, based on LeBron's comments, it is clear that such a criticism is invalid.

At this stage in LeBron's career, the last thing he needs to cement his legacy is a scoring title. Everything at this point is just the cherry on top, and next year, LeBron will be eager to improve the Lakers and go for his fifth title.