LeBron James has been dominating the NBA ever since he entered the league back in 2003. Coming out of high school, there were a lot of expectations thrust upon LeBron and so far, he has lived up every single one. LeBron is now 35 years old and is in his 17th season. Despite this, he has yet to slow down from a production standpoint. His Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference and he has a solid chance of winning the NBA title.

As his career winds down, the NBA will look for other young players to become the face of the NBA. LeBron is well-aware of this and has started mentoring some young players. Recently. LeBron spoke out about the future of the league and name-dropped young phenoms like Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young.

All five of these players have been impressive this season. Zion and Ja are some of the best rookies we have seen in a long time all while Tatum, Doncic, and Young continue to dominate out on the court. These offensive juggernauts are the future of the league and as LeBron says, the NBA is in great hands moving forward.

We can only imagine how these players feel knowing LeBron is backing them.