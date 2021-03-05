Throughout his 18-year career in the NBA, LeBron James has been through a lot. When he came into the league, everyone expected him to be the next big thing and for the most part, that's exactly what he was. His first game in the NBA was a massive coming-out party and following that performance, he never looked back. Since that time, LeBron has won four NBA Championships and depending on the health of his teammates, he could be on his way to a fifth.

Despite all of the success, there are still things that have lit a fire underneath LeBron, all of these years later. While speaking to The Athletic, LeBron even admitted that there was one snub that left him salty and even today, he's a bit upset about it. Of course, we are talking about the fact that he didn't make the All-Star Game in his rookie season.

Harry How/Getty Images

“Still kinda irks me a little bit,” LeBron said. “But I got over it.” Since that time, LeBron hasn't missed a single All-Star Game which is truly an incredible accomplishment. It's not often that a player displays that much consistency, and over time, LeBron has only gotten better with age.

On Sunday, LeBron will lead his All-Star team in Atlanta, where they will take on a squad led by Kevin Durant and some of the best players in the entire league.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

[Via]