The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly considering signing free agent shooting guard JR Smith - and it looks like LeBron James would be thrilled to see his former teammate in the purple and gold. Amidst rumors that Smith could be a fit for the Lakers, LeBron reposted a video of Smith's sharp-shooting ability on Instagram, along with the following: "That boi will take and make the toughest shots #Facts. We called him 911 because when there's an emergency give it to him and it's cash."

According to The New York Times' Marc Stein, JR Smith is expected to workout for the Lakers, if he hasn't already, as the team looks to add some much-needed scoring off the bench ahead of the playoffs. The team had also interested in recently retired point guard Darren Collison, but Collison has already informed the Lakers that he will not make a come back.

Smith, 34, appeared in just 11 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season before hitting the free agent market, where he has remained ever since. During five seasons with the Cavs, he averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 40% from the field and 38% from behind the arc.

The Lakers come out of the All Star break with a Western Conference-best 41-12 record, four games up on the second-seed Denver Nuggets. LeBron and co. will host the Memphis Grizzlies in their return to the court on Wednesday night.

Jason Miller/Getty Images