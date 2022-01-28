LeBron James is the face of the NBA, and he is always looking to make big moves both on and off of the court. Through his LeBron James Foundation, he has helped various people through the "I Promise" program, and now, he is looking to provide even more resources for those who need them.

Most of you know by now that the Staples Center was recently renamed Crypto.com Arena. The cryptocurrency company has been throwing around a ton of brand deals as of late, and now, they will be coming through with at least one more as they have signed a new deal with LeBron James and his foundation. This deal is more about the community than it is LeBron, as the company will now provide education and resources for those who want to get experience in Web3.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“Blockchain technology is revolutionizing our economy, sports and entertainment, the art world, and how we engage with one another. I want to ensure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind,” James said in a statement to Crypto.com's website.

It remains to be seen what kind of impact this new deal will have, although as Web3 continues to grow, education on Blockchain technology will become more and more important.

