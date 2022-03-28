LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lost yet another game last night, this time to the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a pretty embarrassing loss considering the Pelicans don't have Zion Williamson, but at this point, it's to be expected. The Lakers have not been able to get much going this year, and with the play-in tournament just a couple of weeks away, it looks like the Lakers won't even be able to make the playoffs, even if they are fully expected to.

To make matters worse, LeBron rolled his ankle last night and it was not pretty. As you can see in the image below, LeBron's ankle became a 90-degree angle, which you never want to see.

After the game, LeBron spoke to reporters about the injury, and as you will see, he was in a lot of pain. LeBron noted that he doesn't understand how he was able to get through the rest of the game, as his ankle is in "horrible" pain presently. To make matters worse, the Lakers were set to hop on a flight that was going to make the pressure and swelling even worse.

It remains to be seen how much time LeBron will have to miss with this injury, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.