LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are destined for big things this season. After winning the NBA title last season, the Lakers are now even better in terms of their roster, and fans can't wait to see what they're able to accomplish once the season starts next week. So far in the preseason, the Lakers have been quite impressive as last night they defeated the Phoenix Suns 112-107. The Lakers utilized many of their new players while also allowing their bench to shine.

Near the end of the game, the Lakers put Jared Dudley out on the court and he hit a clutch three-point shot which helped seal the game. Dudley has become a fan-favorite in Los Angeles thanks to his leadership and players like LeBron have certainly taken notice. In fact, after last night's game, LeBron took to Twitter with a new nickname for Dudley, calling him "Dagger Dudz."

Image via Twitter

While Dudley might not get much playing time in the regular season, there is no denying that he will be a large presence in the locker room, especially for the younger player. Dudley is a quintessential team guy and that's exactly why the team opted to re-sign him for another season.

In about a week from now, the Lakers will get to show fans exactly what they're made of and so far, it all looks very promising.