LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had themselves a difficult postseason in 2021 as they were dealing with numerous injuries and underperforming depth. Heading into next year, the Lakers are hoping to be fully healthy and with Russell Westbrook on the roster, there is no doubt that they are setting themselves up to be a powerhouse again.

There are some massive expectations for this Lakers team, and if they want to go out and get that title, they will have to defeat the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and a whole host of other contenders that are starting to gain momentum.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On social media, LeBron has been showing off his various workouts, and based on what we've seen so far, there is no doubt that he is ready to have a comeback season for the ages. More recently, LeBron took to his Instagram story where he teased fans with his mentality heading into next year. In the images below, you can see that LeBron wrote “It’s not about if you fail. It’s about how you come back from it.”

Image via IG

While LeBron is clearly talking about himself here, there is no doubt that this is a great message to spread to anyone. It can be hard out there, but with perseverance, you can pretty well accomplish anything. As for the Lakers, they certainly have the pieces to be successful, and with LeBron at the helm, there is no doubt that they can do some big things this year.