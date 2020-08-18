It's been six years since Warner Brothers finally announced that Lebron James signed on to star as the lead in the sequel to Space Jam, and with a release set for summer 2021, they're officially starting the rollout.

LeBron James finally shared a first look at the Tune Squad jerseys which will officially appear in SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY. Unlike the simple logo on a white jersey that Jordan rocked in the original film, LeBron took a bolder approach with his look with a bright teal and orange. You can check that out below.

While we'll have to wait until July 16th, 2021 to watch the film in full, the crew finally wrapped up filming recently. After production ended, LeBron James shared an uplifting speech with the cast and crew about his journey from a "small kid from Akron" to following in the footsteps of the NBA legends he grew up watching.

"Growing up in the inner city, as an African-American kid, there’s no way you’re supposed to fucking make it out,” he told the crew. “And, the fact that I’m who I am as an African-American adult now with three kids of my own, and I made it out of the situations that I was in… This shit is like extra credit for me, man."