Bronny James Jr. has been making headlines as of late thanks to his play in Europe. Bronny is currently playing in a club showcase with his brother Bryce, and Bronny has been showing the world just how talented he really is. There is no telling what Bronny will accomplish in the world of basketball, but there is no doubt that he will at least get to play college ball which is something his father never got to do.

So far, numerous teams have already extended offers to Bronny. With his Senior year on the horizon, Bronny has yet to actually make a decision about his future. That hasn't stopped some reporters from spreading rumors, as recently, it was suggested that Bronny is most likely going to play for the Oregon Ducks.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

LeBron is always taking a look at what is happening on Twitter, and yesterday, he became aware of these reports. This forced the proud father to set the record straight and explain exactly what's going on as it pertains to Bronny and college ball.

"He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities," LeBron wrote. "When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him."

Bronny's college decision is going to intrigue many throughout the basketball world, so stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this developing story.