Kyrie Irving showed up and showed out for the Brooklyn Nets in his debut with the team. If you're an NBA fan, Irving's performance was quite memorable as he put up 50 points, despite the team losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-126, in overtime. The superstar point guard had the last shot of the game after making a near-impossible move. Irving tripped but maintained possession and was able to get up to get off the last shot. Unfortunately for Nets fans, the ball didn't go in but it was pretty incredible, nonetheless.

LeBron James knows all about just how good Kyrie is and was asked about the play. According to Ryan Ward of ClutchPoints, James was very complimentary of Irving and explained just how hard it is to pull off a shot like that.

"I think even with him losing his footing he still got a great look. That was more impressive than anything. I just hope these so-called basketball trainers say that was a real move," James said. "I've seen him make that move many times. He tripped. The most impressive is that he still got up and got a great look."

As the season goes on, we can probably expect to see a lot more of these heroics from Kyrie, especially since he has to play without the likes of Kevin Durant for a whole season.