There is no secret that LeBron James and President Donald Trump don't like each other. Over the past four years, LeBron is made it clear that he doesn't support the President and that he is actively trying to make sure he loses his bid for re-election, which happens in about 12 days from now. In fact, LeBron has his very own More Than A Vote initiative that seeks to end voter suppression.

Trump has seen LeBron's efforts and has deemed the Los Angeles Lakers champion as "very nasty" and a "hater." During a new interview in the New York Times, LeBron spoke about Trump's comments and how he feels about it all.

"I don’t go back and forth with anybody. And I damn sure won’t go back and forth with that guy," James said. The basketball superstar then went on to talk about his More Than A Vote organization and what it all stands for.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

"It’s simple. We believe that Black people, our community, we’ve been pushed away from our civic duty," James said. "We’ve been fed misinformation for many years. And I’m in a position where I can educate people and, through More Than a Vote, educate people on how important this movement is, and how important their civic duty is. Not only to empower themselves, but to give back to their community as well."

While in the NBA bubble, LeBron and other NBA stars proved their commitment to social justice as they boycotted games for a day. This boycott led to various voter initiatives, including teams allowing their arenas to be used as voting locations. Needless to say, LeBron's efforts have certainly made an impact, which will continue to rub Trump the wrong way.

