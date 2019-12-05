The Utah Jazz broadcast team of Craig Bolerjack and Matt Harpring weren't too pleased with the way LeBron James conducted himself during the final moments of the Lakers' 121-96 victory over the Jazz on Wednesday night. To put it plainly, LeBron really couldn't care less what they think.

As seen in the footage embedded below, a shoeless LeBron was waving a towel and cheering on his teammates as they closed out the win, which Bolerjack and Harpring viewed as nothing short of "disrespectful."

LeBron took to IG on Thursday morning to issue his response, explaining that he didn't have shoes on because he had signed them for a couple of young fans just moments before.

"Imagine doing your job at the highest level to where you’re not needed anymore, giving your shoes to a lil girl and boy who you inspire and hoped you made proud that night, then cheering on your teammates cause you love seeing them succeed more than yourself only to be criticized while doing it. People it’s the world we live in and you can’t let it ever stop you from your purpose in life. Negativity, bad energy, hate, envy, etc etc will try to bring you down throughout your journey and it’s up to you on how you handle it. I handle it by simply saying “Thank You” with a 😁 on my face and continue to push forward while doing it! LIVE.LAUGH.LOVE 🙏🏾❤️👑"

As a result of Wednesday's win, their ninth in 10 games, LeBron and the Lakers remain tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the NBA at 19-3. Up next for the Lake Show is a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, which you can catch on ESPN at 10:30pm ET.