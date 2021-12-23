LeBron James is one of the best players in the league, although this has not been enough to save the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good this year and at a record of 16-16, they are the epitome of average. As a result of the team's poor play, there have been rumblings that LeBron might want to leave Los Angeles. Of course, that's not going to happen anytime soon as Rich Paul came out and said so.

Regardless, the Lakers know they need to make big moves, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, there are two players that the Lakers have inquired about. Those two guys just so happen to be Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Getting either of those players is going to be a tough task, however, if there is any franchise that will attempt to get it done, it's the Lakers.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

“They made that trade for Russell Westbrook in the summer and it hasn’t just paid dividends,” Charania explained. “This team doesn’t look like it has the young legs that they need to have. That’s why I’ve heard that they have been active in the trade market. When you look at a guy like Ben Simmons, they’d love to get their hands on a guy like him. Jerami Grant, those are the types of guys that they need on this team. Young, 6’9″, 6’10”, athletic wings, can handle the ball, can score, can pass. They need guys like that. They don’t have enough of them that have the youth, in their prime type of experience.”

The trade deadline will take place in February and it is poised to be a very active day for many teams. Hopefully, for the Lakers, they can actually make some moves and make themselves better as we draw closer and closer to the postseason crunch.