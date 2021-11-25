LeBron James went off for 39 points last night as the Los Angeles Lakers came through and defeated the Indiana Pacers in overtime. It was a huge win for the purple and gold who had been on a bit of a losing skid that was forcing them to slide out of contention in the Western Conference. The game was not without some theatrics, however, as LeBron had two fans ejected from the game.

As you can see in the clip below, LeBron pointed to the fans and demanded security to take them away. It was quite the scene and the fans couldn't help but leave the arena with big grins on their face.

Following the incident, many on Twitter were quick to call LeBron soft for what happened, however, there were some fans on Twitter who reportedly heard the exchange, and if the rumors are true, then their ejection was certainly warranted. As you can see in the tweet below, it was rumored that the fans had wished death on LeBron's son Bronny, claiming that they hope he dies in a car accident.

If this is the case, then that is truly disgusting, and perhaps a lifetime ban would be warranted as well. As you can see from the two tweets below, there are certainly others out there who feel the same way.

People's families are nothing to joke about, especially when you're including the prospect of tragic loss.