LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently looking for a new head coach. Frank Vogel was just ousted by the team after a terrible season, and now, there are plenty of names on the table. As it stands, the Lakers are reportedly looking at the likes of Doc Rivers, who is expected to be let go by the Philadelphia 76ers if they don't go on a deep run in the postseason.

One name that has been on the table as of late is none other than Mark Jackson. After being let go by the Golden State Warriors in 2014, Jackson has gone on to have a lucrative career in broadcasting, however, many believe he should be a coach in the NBA. In fact, according to the Athletic, it appears as though LeBron is very interested in having Jackson on board.

Per The Athletic:

"And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen."

Jackson is someone who has consistently been passed up by other franchises, so it is unlikely that the Lakers would go for him. Regardless, LeBron has a ton of pull, and if he pushes for Jackson, then perhaps a compromise can be made.

