With Kevin Durant looking to be traded out of Brooklyn, some truly wild trade scenarios have been brought up over the last few days. These trade rumors are simply getting a bit out of control, and there are some people out there who are simply spreading insanity. For instance, there is now this idea that the Lakers could trade LeBron James to the Nets for KD in some sort of 1-for-1 deal.

This ridiculous potential trade has been discussed by Undisputed. Today, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe broached the topic with Chris Broussard, who was quick to shut it all down. As he explained, LeBron does not want to be traded under any circumstances, and that he hopes the Lakers will respect that.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

“No, because I talked to somebody close to LeBron, and LeBron would not want this to happen,” Broussard said. “And I think the Lakers respect him enough that they’ll do what he wants to do. If he doesn’t want to be traded, I don’t think they’ll trade him. Obviously, he wants to win a championship, but he’s not desperate to the point where he’s gonna uproot his family in a place where he’s happy to go somewhere where he doesn’t want to be.”

If the Lakers do make a deal with the Nets, it will likely be for Kyrie Irving and no one else. Trading LeBron would be a huge mistake, and would show a complete lack of vision for the franchise.