LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers recently came to an agreement on a massive two-year contract extension that is worth $97.1 million. This is a huge deal for LeBron as it keeps him with the Lakers for at least two more seasons. He can choose to leave the Lakers in the third year, however, that will all depend on whether or not the Lakers end up picking up Bronny James Jr.

Throughout these contract negotiations, there were rumors surrounding LeBron's willingness to come back to the Lakers. Of course, the team has had its fair share of struggles as of late, and there have been plenty of detractors who feel as though James could be better off elsewhere.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, LeBron ended up contemplating other teams. Without the extension, LeBron would have become a free agent in 2023. In the end, however, LeBron looked around and realized that of all of the teams with cap space, there was no one he was particularly interested in. This ultimately led to him signing with the Lakers and cementing his commitment to the team.

The Lakers have a lot of pressure on them to succeed, and it will be interesting to see if they can get over the hump this year, even with Russell Westbrook on the roster.

Stay tuned to HNHHn for more news from the NBA world.