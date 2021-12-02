LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA, and when something happens to him, it is always a big deal. For instance, LeBron tested positive for COVID-19 this week and it was a massive story within NBA circles. The Lakers superstar is fully vaccinated, and his case serves as a reminder that breakthroughs can happen from time to time. Regardless, the NBA has no plans to treat LeBron any differently than they would someone else.

LeBron will now have to spend 10 days in quarantine, at the least. From there, he will need to deliver two negative COVID tests in a row before he can come back to the court. In a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that LeBron is already making progress on that front.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

While speaking to Pat McAfee, Charania explained LeBron's current predicament and revealed that the Lakers star had just tested negative for COVID and that as of right now, he is asymptomatic. Despite this, the NBA is still making him miss 10 days of action, and they will not be going back on this just because he is the biggest star in the league.

The league has been very strict in regards to their COVID policies, so this latest decision only seems to make sense. While LeBron might find it fishy, he's just going to have to live with it.