Nike Air Max LeBron 7 retros are in the works, and the first colorway to hit will be the iconic "Red Carpet" joint that LeBron James debuted at Madison Square Garden nearly 10 years ago.

The special edition kicks are officially slated to return next Tuesday, October 29 for the retail price of $200.

Just like the OG pair, the upper is constructed of white leather and a black woven material, as well as an eye-catching "Glass Blue" hue that appears throughout the silhouette, including the outline of the Nike swoosh and full-length Air Max unit. Lastly, "Chilling Red" detailing appears on the tongue and toe of the outsole.

During a recent LeBron 17 unboxing video, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites" He also showed up to Media Day in a mismatched Lakers-themed colorway, which seems to suggest that there are even more LeBron 7s on the way.

