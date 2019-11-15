LeBron James' 17th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17, will soon be releasing in a plethora of different colorways as we get into the thick of the NBA season, which will include the eye-catching "Red Carpet" iteration.

The kicks, priced at $200, will also be available in big kid's ($160) and little kid's ($95) sizes when they make their way to retailers this Friday, November 15.

Nike

The only form of contrast on these all-red LeBron 17s comes via the dashes of white mixed into the knit upper. Everything else - the tongue, laces, logos, midsole and outsole - is drenched in university red. As a further nod to the Red Carpet theme, special edition insoles mimicking a film's rating box reads, "LJ-17 This Shoe Has Been Created For The Chosen One."

Per Nike:

"Red carpets are a staple in LA and LeBron's game is always worthy of a blockbuster opening. In true Hollywood fashion, the LeBron 17 'Red Carpet' serves as an unmissable sequel to a previous hit. Treated with a flooded red upper and accents inspired by the movies, the shoe pays homage to the LeBron VII 'Red Carpet' while continuing to elevate the King's signature style."

The LeBron 17 features an ultra lightweight knitposite upper that allows for ultimate movement and flexibility. Additionally, the LeBron 17 combines the largest heel Max Air unit featured in a basketball shoe with two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot.

Keep scrolling for the official photos.

Finish Line

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike

Nike