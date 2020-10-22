In just under a month's time, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 will be releasing. This will usher in a brand new generation of gaming, and fans couldn't be any more excited for this to happen. Fans of sports games are particularly excited as it means we could very well see some brand new facial animation that would help bring their favorite athletes to life. NBA 2K21 players have been especially excited for this prospect, and over the past week, 2K Games has been teasing fans with NextGen content.

Today, numerous players have had their coveted 2K Ratings revealed. These always seem to garner a ton of debate, especially amongst the players themselves. Some athletes are quite sensitive about these ratings although if you're given a high score, well, there is nothing to worry about. LeBron James certainly won't have complaints heading into the NextGen of consoles, as today, it was revealed he would be given a 98 overall, which is the highest rating in the entire game.

Fans have been debating whether or not these ratings are correct, with some saying Giannis Antetokounmpo should have the highest rating. Regardless, LeBron is fresh off of an NBA title win that included a Finals MVP trophy. At this point, it's hard to say anyone in the league is actually better.