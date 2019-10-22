The wait is almost over - the NBA officially returns tonight at 8pm ET.

Tuesday's opening night double-header lost some momentum due to Zion Williamson's knee injury, but the New Orleans Pelicans vs Toronto Raptors will still serve as an entertaining appetizer ahead of the main event featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

And LeBron James, who is entering his 17th season in the league, appears to be just as excited as the fans counting down the minutes to tipoff. Earlier today, the four-time MVP tweeted, "'Twas the Night Before Christmas feeling right now! Excitement on high beams."

If that tweet didn't accurately paint the picture of his current "MOOD," LeBron just posted a hype video on his IG account, featuring a video of his son Bronny dancing on a loop. The caption: "Let’s Get It.#Year17🙏🏾#RevengeTour😤#SFG🚀 #KingMe👑"

LeBron and the Lakers will be without Kyle Kuzma tonight, as he recovers from a stress reaction in his left foot, but All-Star big man Anthony Davis will be ready to roll.

On the flip side, Paul George won't be ready to make his Clippers debut, due to the shoulder surgeries he had in the off-season, but the reigning NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard will be in action.

Tonight's game, airing on TNT, is set to tip off at 10:30pm ET.