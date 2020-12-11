LeBron James continues to be one of the most famous individuals on the planet and it's clear that his achievements on the court will continue to pile up as he enters the finals stages of his basketball career. Off of the court, LeBron has been at the forefront of numerous initiatives, including "More Than A Vote" which has empowered hundreds of thousands of voters all across the United States.

As a result of his recent efforts, LeBron was recently named TIME's Athlete of the Year which is a massive honor. Following the news, LeBron took to Twitter and reacted to it all with some emojis, before saying "You can do anything you put your mind 2!"

In an article put out by TIME, they explained why LeBron was chosen for the honor and as you can see, the Lakers star was an obvious choice.

Per TIME:

"After nearly two decades in the NBA, James has fully embraced that his talent on the court is a means to achieving something greater off it. And this year, more than in any before it, he showed why he is unrivaled in both. Despite misgivings, James played on in the bubble and led the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship—his first with the team and fourth overall. By staying, James increased his leverage and influence, and got deep-pocketed owners, fellow athletes and fans the world over engaged directly with democracy. And through it all, he spoke personally to the anguish of Black Americans, channeling pain and outrage into a plan of action."

As time goes on, LeBron will have a massive opportunity to continue expanding his platform, and fans can't wait to see what he is able to pull off next.

