LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had their work cut out for them yesterday as they took on the Los Angeles Clippers. In the end, the Clippers came away victorious and handed the Lakers their fourth straight loss. The Lakers had been the best team in the league for the first quarter of the season but are now in a vicious slump that is starting to get Lakers fans worried. Many of these losses have to do with poor shooting and injuries that are beginning to plague the likes of Anthony Davis and even LeBron.

In a recent interview with Ryan Ward of Clutch Points, James spoke about these issues and even told the reporter what the team needs to do in order to get better.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

“I think defensively we got back to how we play defense tonight,” James added. “Offensively, we have to be better. I had some late turnovers in the fourth quarter that were very costly and we missed a lot of our perimeter shots, including myself. We just have to be a little bit better.”

While this losing streak may be frustrating, the Lakers certainly have the pieces to snap out of it. For now, they'll just have to be patient and make sure they don't hurt any of their stars in the process.