LeBron James, like many other basketball fans, was thrilled to see two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry back on the court on Thursday night, following a 58 game absence due to a broken left hand. Curry struggled from deep in his return to the court, as he connected on just 3-of-12 from three-point range, but he led the Warriors with 23 points to go along with seven assists and seven rebounds in his 27 minutes of action.

During the game, LeBron took to twitter to show some love to the six-time All Star, tweeting, "Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you."

Though Curry obviously still has to shake off some rust, he did show flashes of his electric style of play that Warriors fans have grown accustomed to.

"I was trying to be out there and not think about it," Curry said. "If I needed to make that pass, make it and no hesitation. It was a good feeling, throwing the first one." "It was a cool vibe, competing like that," he said.

Golden State hung with the Toronto Raptors from wire to wire, but ultimately came up short by the final of 121-113. After the victory, Raptors All Star Kyle Lowry explained what it was like preparing to play in Curry's highly anticipated return.

"Knowing that Steph was coming back, we knew it was going to be a great night, a great atmosphere," Lowry said. "One of the best players in the league was coming back from injury, we were a little more focused and concentrated on him, but coming in here, it's a great regular-season game."

Up next for Curry is a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, which will air on ABC at 8:30pm ET.