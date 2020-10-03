LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers put up a dominant effort last night as they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Now, the Lakers are up 2-0 in the series and it looks like this is all but over. Throughout the season, LeBron and Davis have been a phenomenal duo and fans have been comparing them to the likes of Kobe and Shaq. These are some big shoes to fill although, for now, both James and AD are doing a great job of it.

Following last night's win, LeBron spoke about his chemistry with Davis and what it's like to be compared to some of the greats. As LeBron explained, he's just happy to be mentioned amongst some of those legendary names.

“The Kobe-Shaq duo was the most dominant duo that I’ve personally seen. The force that Shaq brought to the table but also the elegance & force that Kobe played with as well... It’s very humbling and happy that we can even be mentioned with those greats,” LeBron said.

Moving forward, the Lakers and Heat will reconvene on Sunday as they will play Game 3 of the NBA Finals. With this match, the Lakers have the opportunity to push the Heat to the brink of elimination.