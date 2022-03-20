Last night was a huge one for LeBron James as he surpassed Karl Malone to become the second-leading scorer in the history of the NBA. Of course, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is first on that list, however, it appears as though LeBron should be able to reach that mark by next season. Either way, it was a huge accomplishment for James, who put up 38 points in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

At this point, it is undeniable that LeBron is one of the best scorers in the history of the game, even if fans don't see him as a pure scorer. He knows how to put up big numbers, and his longevity is something that we will probably never see again.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Today, LeBron took to Instagram where he gave his immediate reaction to the milestone. As you can see down below, LeBron is very happy with what took place, and he is even more motivated to continue grinding towards that number one spot.

"Ummmmm… WOW MAN!! #ThekidfromAKRON is literally speechless and beyond thankful!! I love this game and will do anything for it! I’m having a blast. #2AllTimeScoring but I’m a not a scorer *Suppa Hot Fire voice," LeBron wrote.





Despite the milestone, the Lakers still kind of suck. However, they still have playoff hopes, so perhaps LeBron's heroics will finally lift them above some of their immediate rivals, like the Clippers.