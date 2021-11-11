Odell Beckham Jr. is officially a member of the Los Angeles Rams, and fans could not be any happier. The Rams are one of the most competitive teams in the league this season and many expect them to make a push for the Super Bowl. It remains to be seen whether or not they will be able to get it done, however, with the current crop of talent on that roster, it seems reasonable to suggest that they would be able to make a solid push for that Lombardi Trophy.

If you live in Los Angeles, this news has proven to be quite exciting. It is particularly good news for the other athletes in Los Angeles who now have a new high-profile friend to hang out with. For instance, LeBron James took to Twitter about the news as he wished OBJ a warm welcome into the city.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"Welcome to LA my brother @obj! It’s GO TIME!!" LeBron wrote. The Lakers and the Rams have very similar missions right now as they look to win titles in their respective sports. Both teams are considered to be contenders right now, and there is no doubt that they can both do some damage in the playoffs, should they both get there.

Only time will tell whether or not OBJ is the fit the Rams are looking for as they head into the second half of this season.